Manchester United reportedly remain in contact with the representatives of Lyon striker Moussa Dembele as they weigh up a late summer move.

The Red Devils have endured a difficult summer, and remain short of options up front, with Dembele emerging as an option back in March and now seeming to be firmly on their radar once again, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Dembele has had a strong career with Lyon, as well as during spells with Fulham and Celtic a few years ago, though he notably flopped in a recent loan at Atletico Madrid.

So this could be a bit of a gamble for Man Utd, but they’re clearly desperate for a proven goal-scorer amid doubts over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, as reported by BBC Sport and others.

Dembele, 26, could be ideal as he’d be younger than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has been linked with United by the Sun, and Jamie Vardy, who will only be offered a one-year deal at Old Trafford, as CaughtOffside reported yesterday.

? EXCLUSIVE ? Manchester United have held talks with the representatives of Matheus Cunha. They appreciate the player, but Atletico Madrid won't accept €50m as the fee ??? Full story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 16, 2022

It seems Dembele has been on United’s radar for a while, and fans would surely welcome this signing, even if the player perhaps wouldn’t have been the first choice on their list of dream targets.