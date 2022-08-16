Newcastle United can reportedly get a deal done for Watford forward Joao Pedro for around £30million.

The Magpies have already failed with an offer for Pedro, with Watford asking for closer to £30m to cash in on the 20-year-old Brazilian, according to Football Insider.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle will improve their offer and meet Watford’s demands, but fans will surely feel the club could do a little better than this.

Pedro is still young and inexperienced, so could improve, but he managed just three goals in 28 games in the Premier League last season – a very poor return that doesn’t exactly scream ‘£30m player’.

Prior to that, Pedro also represented Watford in the Championship and scored only nine goals in 38 games in the 2020/21 season.

Newcastle have plenty of money to spend so can surely aim a little higher than this, with genuinely top talent needed if the club is to put together a squad that can compete with the big six.

Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes were exciting purchases in January, while Sven Botman has come in this summer and looks like he should be a strong addition, but £30m on Pedro looks risky at the moment.