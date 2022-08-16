West Ham agree personal terms to seal another signing after meeting yesterday

West Ham United are edging closer to a transfer deal for Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer after agreeing personal terms.

The Hammers have been linked with the Germany international for some time now, with PSG ready to let him go this summer.

Meetings have taken place over bringing Kehrer to east London, and it seems he’s now agreed terms on the move to push things closer to completion.

West Ham fans will hope this can significantly strengthen their defence, alongside the move for Nayef Aguerd earlier in the summer.

Kehrer hasn’t always been a regular at the Parc des Princes, but he’s played his part in PSG’s success, and that experience could mean he’s a useful addition to David Moyes’ squad.

In another boost for West Ham, it seems Sevilla have ended their interest in Kehrer as they’re now working on signing Tanguy Nianzou from Bayern Munich.