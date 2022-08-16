West Ham agree personal terms to seal another signing after meeting yesterday

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United are edging closer to a transfer deal for Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer after agreeing personal terms.

The Hammers have been linked with the Germany international for some time now, with PSG ready to let him go this summer.

Meetings have taken place over bringing Kehrer to east London, and it seems he’s now agreed terms on the move to push things closer to completion.

West Ham fans will hope this can significantly strengthen their defence, alongside the move for Nayef Aguerd earlier in the summer.

Thilo Kehrer in action for PSG
More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United add surprise Real Madrid star to list of transfer targets
Newcastle quoted £30m for potentially risky transfer
Crystal Palace star reveals DEATH threats from Liverpool fans after role in Darwin Nunez red card

Kehrer hasn’t always been a regular at the Parc des Princes, but he’s played his part in PSG’s success, and that experience could mean he’s a useful addition to David Moyes’ squad.

In another boost for West Ham, it seems Sevilla have ended their interest in Kehrer as they’re now working on signing Tanguy Nianzou from Bayern Munich.

More Stories Thilo Kehrer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.