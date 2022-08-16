Tottenham confirm signing of Destiny Udogie from Udinese on five-year deal

Tottenham have confirmed their seventh signing of the summer, bringing in Destiny Udogie from Udinese on a five-year deal. Spurs fans will have to wait to see their new right-back in action however, as he will spend the rest of this season on loan in Serie A.

Udogie, 19, played 35 times for Udinese in Serie A last season, scoring 5 goals and assisting twice. He was initially on loan from Hellas Verona before his current side made the deal permanent for £3.6m this summer. Although Spurs did not mention a figure, Fabrizio Romano set the fee at €18m (£15.14m) meaning a nice profit for Udinese.

Djed Spence arrived at the club this summer and will compete with Emerson Royale and Matt Doherty for a place this season, but Udogie will back himself to win minutes next campaign. Highly-rated and already playing top level football, this looks like a smart investment from Spurs. Even if he does not develop into a starting right-back, he should retain his value at such a young age.

 

