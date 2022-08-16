Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Chelsea transfer disagreement, Man United’s forward talks, and more

Hello guys and welcome to my latest Daily Briefing – a round-up of my exclusive transfer news stories, with updates on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bernardo Silva, and more!

Ajax

Talks will take place in the next few days over Jay Gorter’s future. He could leave Ajax for more playing time, provided the right opportunity comes along.

Arsenal

Edu and Mikel Arteta are still open to further signings, but are working on under-the-radar targets for the moment.

Done deal: Runar Alex Runarsson has completed his loan move to Antalyaspor. Further departures are also a priority for Arsenal, including terminating the contract of Hector Bellerin as he looks to return to Spain.

Despite interest from Manchester United, Matheus Cunha is settled at Atletico Madrid, who won’t sell for the touted €50m asking price.

Barcelona manager Xavi is obsessed with signing Bernardo Silva from Manchester City, but the deal is complicated for a variety of reasons. No agreement yet.

Chelsea are not keen on paying Barca’s asking price for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, despite Thomas Tuchel being personally keen to work with his former player.

Marcos Alonso is one step away from completing his move to the Nou Camp, but that deal remains separate from Aubameyang for the moment.

Alex Collado has left Barcelona on loan, he has just signed the contract to join Elche until June 2023, no buy option included.

Celtic

There were clubs interested in Georgios Giakoumakis after his impressive form at Celtic. There have been approaches from Premier League clubs in the last few days, but he’s happy where he is and Celtic have absolutely no intention to sell him: he’s considered untouchable.

Chelsea

Chelsea are edging closer to signing Cesare Casadei. Personal terms have been agreed on a six-year deal, with potential moves to Nice and Sassuolo now off. Next official bid will be the right one to complete the deal for €15m plus add-ons. Chelsea are increasingly confident about this one.

West Ham are interested in Emerson Palmieri and he’d be open to joining, but Chelsea want more than the £10m the Hammers are preparing to offer. The Blues also turned down a loan offer from Nice earlier in the summer.