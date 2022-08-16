Exclusive: West Ham prepare opening bid for Chelsea star, he’s open to Hammers transfer

West Ham United are prepared to make an opening offer of over £10million for the transfer of Chelsea left-back Emerson Palmieri.

The Italy international would also be open to leaving Stamford Bridge for a move to the London Stadium, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column via Substack.

It remains to be seen, however, if a deal will definitely go through, as it seems Chelsea will not necessarily let Emerson leave on the cheap, while they’re also not keen on sending him out on loan again.

Having struggled for first-team football at Chelsea, Palmieri has spent time on loan at Lyon, while fellow Ligue 1 side Nice were also keen on signing him on a temporary basis.

Romano says Chelsea rejected that proposal, however, so perhaps a move to West Ham looks more likely, as long as they make a good enough offer.

“Emerson Palmieri is considering the West Ham proposal, he has not refused and has listened to their project; the opening bid from the Hammers will be over £10m,” Romano explained.

“However, Chelsea want more than that and negotiations continue, while OGC Nice are currently quiet as they only asked for Emerson on loan. Todd Boehly’s preference is to sell the player.”

Romano adds that the Hammers are also continuing to work on signing Thilo Kehrer from Paris Saint-Germain.