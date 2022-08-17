Arsenal prodigy Charlie Patino has twisted his ankle on his first league start for Blackpool in what is set to be a huge blow to Michael Appleton’s side ahead of the new season.

Patino joined the Seasiders earlier this month in what was described as a huge coup by Appleton, with the new Bloomfield Road boss set to lead his side into battle following the departure of former boss Neil Critchley.

The midfielder, 18, instantly weaned his way into the first-team with cameo appearances against Stoke and Swansea City earlier in the campaign resulting in a starting birth against QPR at Loftus Road on Tuesday.

But the star badly rolled his ankle midway through the first half, clutching his lower leg in pain before mysteriously continuing until the interval before being substituted.

How has Patino managed to get away with not seriously hurting his ankle. He’s a tough boy ?? #afc pic.twitter.com/Riszya8fVz — Mark Grant (@MarkGooner90) August 16, 2022

It remains to be seen how long the star will be out for, but boss Appleton didn’t appear to be overjoyed at the news.

“We went ahead in the game, we looked comfortable and then the injury to Charlie (Patino) was a big blow because he was having a big influence on the game, he was playing his part,” Appleton said after the injury as relayed by Arseblog.

“His ankle is quite badly swollen and it was badly swollen at half-time, so it’s something we’ve got to control and get the swelling down. Once we’re in a position where the swelling is under control we can go and get it scanned.”