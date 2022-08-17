Brighton are showing an interest in Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour.

Brighton and Chelsea were involved in lengthy negotiations this summer, with Marc Cucurella and Levi Colwill swapping clubs after a lengthy transfer saga.

Cucurella joined Chelsea on a permanent deal, with Colwill joining Brighton on loan for the season.

Now, Brighton have turned to Chelsea once again to reinforce their midfielder, with journalist Alan Nixon reporting that the South Coast club are showing an interest in Gilmour this summer.

After losing Yves Bissouma to Tottenham, Graham Potter will be looking to add numbers into his midfield, and Gilmour could be the ideal signing to suit Brighton’s style of play.

Gilmour’s best attributes are his ball-playing ability, and Potter has implemented a possession-based style at Brighton.

There are doubts over Gilmour’s physicality, but Brighton are known for extensively scouting talent to ensure they suit their system, and they rarely bring in a player who wouldn’t be comfortable in their side.

Gilmour stands little chance of playing regularly at Chelsea, so a move away from the club could be best for all parties.

The Scottish international struggled during a loan spell at Norwich last season, but playing in a side who enjoy more of the ball and aren’t in a relegation battle could suit Gilmour to a T.