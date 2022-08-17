British billionaire declares his interest in buying his boyhood club Manchester United

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe has declared his interest in buying his boyhood club Manchester United.

Manchester United fans have regularly protested for the Glazers to sell the club in recent years, with a protest also planned ahead of their game against Liverpool this weekend, as relayed by CaughtOffside.

A recent report from The Independent claimed that multiple consortiums were considering making an offer to buy Manchester United, with the Glazers considering a sale in the near future.

After the recent news of the Manchester United owners potentially willing to sell the club, British billionaire Ratcliffe has expressed his interest in buying the club, according to The Times.

Ratcliffe is a boyhood Manchester United fan, who also attempted to buy Chelsea this summer.

“If the club is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer,” a spokesman told The Times.

This news will be music to the ears of United fans who have been actively protesting for new owners, and bringing in a man who will have the club’s best interests at heart could see their club taken back to where they belong.

In comparison to previous years in the Premier League, Manchester United have enjoyed limited success under multiple different managers.