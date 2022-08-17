Bundesliga striker linked with a move to Manchester United

According to reports, Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram is the latest player to be linked with a move to Manchester United.

According to the French outlet Media Foot, the Red Devils are considering a move for the 25-year-old France International, with AC Milan also interested in the player.

The 20-time-league winners are in a tricky situation this season, especially regarding their attacking outlets, with 5-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo continuing to push for an Old Trafford exit.

On top of that, Marcus Rashford has struggled to regain his form, and Jadon Sancho, who joined United from Borussia Dortmund last summer, is yet to make much of an impact for the Manchester side.

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names the midfielder he would sign for Manchester United

The injury-prone United forward and France international Anthony Martial is also out due to a hamstring injury (Transfermarkt), leaving the Red Devil’s attacking options relatively sparse.

After failing to score for themselves in either of their opening 2022/23 season’s games against Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford, Erik ten Hag will be eager to ensure his team can bring in more fire-power before the window closes in a couple of weeks.

Thuram has piled up a total of 33 goals and 24 assists from 105 appearances for Monchengladbach and has already made a blazing start to the new season.