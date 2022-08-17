Manchester United transfer target tempted to accept big offer from Red Devils

Manchester United could reportedly be in luck as it seems Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro would be ready to consider joining the Red Devils on a big-money contract.

The Brazil international is Man Utd’s “dream” target, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column this morning, and it seems this saga could move quickly.

Casemiro looks like just what United need right now, and luckily it seems he’s actually open to the possible move to Old Trafford, despite the club’s current woes.

See below for the claim from Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon, who has worked for publications such as Marca and OkDiario…

CASEMIRO se lo PIENSA. GANARÍA 30 MILLONES MÁS|El MANCHESTER UNITED podría ir a por ASENSIO. https://t.co/J82VnfKDnW vía @YouTube — Ramón Álvarez de Mon (@Ramon_AlvarezMM) August 17, 2022

Casemiro could be ideal to give MUFC that defensive shield in front of their defence that is so lacking at the moment after the poor form of Scott McTominay and Fred, as well as the departure of Nemanja Matic earlier in the summer.

Having won multiple Champions League titles and other major honours in his time at the Bernabeu, Casemiro also brings that experience and winning know-how to an under-confident Red Devils squad that looks in need of more leaders and players with the right mentality.