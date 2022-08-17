Chelsea expected to officially announce sixth signing “within 24/48 hours”

Inter Milan wonderkid Cesare Casadei is due to land in London this afternoon to complete medical following both club’s agreement to a deal worth £12.6m (€15m) plus £4.2m (€5m) in add-ons.

In his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano has provided updated information on the imminent transfer for Casadei.

As Romano reported yesterday, the Italian wonderkid’s deal with Chelsea is set to be completed as the 19-year-old flies to London later today.

“As I reported yesterday, Cesare Casadei’s transfer to Chelsea is on after Inter Milan accepted the Blues’ bid – the deal is set to be completed for €15m plus €5m add-ons,” Romano says.

Romano has now given an expected time frame for Casadei’s official announcement.

“I believe that the official announcement can arrive within 24/48 hours. Casadei will fly to London this afternoon in order to complete medical tests and sign the contract.”

Unfortunately, as of yet, Romano is unsure whether or not the young midfielder will get regular game time this season.

MORE: Chelsea owner Todd Boehly tempted to flex muscles with Cristiano Ronaldo signing

“He certainly is a top talent, highly rated internally by Chelsea, but for now it’s uncertain if he’ll be a regular for Thomas Tuchel – it’s never easy to get into the first team right away at such a big club.”

So, for now, it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will decide to loan out Casadei for the 2022-23 campaign or opt to keep the midfielder at Stamford Bridge.

However, The current Blues midfield pairing, Jorginho and N’Golo Kante, are both in their 30’s, and presumably, Casadei has been brought in as a future replacement.

The talented youngster is yet to make his senior professional debut for Inter but has undoubtedly gained the spotlight as one of the hottest Italian prospects.

With a big move to the Premier League looking imminent, Chelsea fans and neutrals alike will surely be keen to see if the Italian can make it in England.