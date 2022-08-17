Pierre-Emerick Aubemayang’s departure to Barcelona from Arsenal in January negatively affected the Gunners’ season in their bid for Champions League football, there is no doubt. And his behaviour in north London could show bad relations for a return to the English capital, with his move away being criticised for Aubameyang showing his ‘true colours’.

The Gabonese international left for the Nou Camp in the winter window, and instantly got off to a flying start in Catalonia as the Blaugrana came second in La Liga to stop their early season rot under Ronald Koeman.

The pacy hitman left Arsenal in controversial circumstances after Mikel Arteta dropped him for his poor ambassadorial duties for taking a flight to Barcelona the day before a game.

And Jon Smith, a superagent and one of the integral members in the founding of the Premier League, believes that Aubameyang’s move to Chelsea could bring back more negative connotations.

“I think he showed his colours when it didn’t all go his way at Arsenal,” Smith said in an exclusive interview.

“Chelsea have got to try and nit together a very expensive squad with a whole bunch of egos. They really don’t need someone who is likely to have a negative influence.”

The Blues already have Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz as their striking options as they aim to challenge for the title at Stamford Bridge despite going five years without winning the Premier League.

But the sales of Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku have changed that and an out-and-out star could be brought in to alleviate those fears.