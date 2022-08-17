Chelsea are showing an interest in Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro who is also being targeted by Manchester United.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United appear to be in the market for midfield reinforcements this summer. N’Golo Kante and Jorginho have entered the final year of their contracts for Chelsea, and Manchester United have already lost Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic this current transfer window.

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have made an approach for Casemiro in the last few days, as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his midfield.

Now, according to 90min, Chelsea are also interested in the Real Madrid midfielder, who could cost in the region of €60m.

At 30 years old, Casemiro isn’t a long-term solution for either Premier League club, but he would certainly help strengthen their squads in the short term.

With Real Madrid bringing in Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga this summer, they have their midfield sorted for the future.

Casemiro is reaching the latter stage of his career, so if the Spanish giants are able to receive a sizeable offer for the Brazilian, they could be tempted to part ways this summer.