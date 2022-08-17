Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is edging closer to a loan move amid interest from Premier League clubs.

Hudson-Odoi is yet to feature for Chelsea this season and only managed 15 Premier League appearances last campaign.

The 21-year-old undoubtedly has a future in the game and has immense potential, but it’s currently not working out at Chelsea.

A loan move would be suitable for all parties, if Hudson-Odoi can get regular game time, allowing the player to develop and eventually become a regular at Chelsea.

Now, according to BBC, Hudson-Odoi is close to securing a loan move away from the club, with Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle, and Southampton interested in signing him this summer.

Chelsea reportedly are uninterested in a permanent deal as they do see a future for him at the club, but a loan move would make sense.

However, the report claims that Hudson-Odoi is currently earning over £120,000 a week, so Chelsea may have to pay a portion of his wages.

Any interested club may struggle to conjure up this sort of money for a player who has shown inconsistent form in the last few years.