Chelsea star’s move to Premier League club is now off despite fee almost being agreed

Chelsea FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri’s move to West Ham is now off despite a fee almost being agreed.

Emerson has found himself as potentially a fourth-choice left-back at Chelsea, with Marc Cucurella recently brought in to rival Marcos Alonso and Ben Chilwell.

The Italian defender stands little chance of even making the Chelsea squad on a regular basis, so a move away from Stamford Bridge could be a smart decision to continue his development.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that West Ham were interested in signing Emerson this summer, and were readying an offer to secure the defender.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds have no intention of selling 22-year-old amid Manchester United interest
Manchester United targeting Borussia Dortmund star in €15m deal
Major concerns for the EFL, talks of US takeover for Man United, Ronaldo’s race is run and why Chelsea should avoid Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

However, according to Nizaar Kinsella, a deal taking Emerson to West Ham is now off, despite a fee being close to an agreement with Chelsea, at around £13m plus add-ons.

There’s not been a reason given for a deal being off as it stands, but you’d imagine personal terms would have been the main issue.

Moving to West Ham should have been straightforward for Emerson, with him already living in London, so he won’t have to worry about adapting to a new life. However, a deal is now off, and it will be interesting to see what reasons are given in the near future.

More Stories Emerson Palmieri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.