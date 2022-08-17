Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri’s move to West Ham is now off despite a fee almost being agreed.

Emerson has found himself as potentially a fourth-choice left-back at Chelsea, with Marc Cucurella recently brought in to rival Marcos Alonso and Ben Chilwell.

The Italian defender stands little chance of even making the Chelsea squad on a regular basis, so a move away from Stamford Bridge could be a smart decision to continue his development.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that West Ham were interested in signing Emerson this summer, and were readying an offer to secure the defender.

However, according to Nizaar Kinsella, a deal taking Emerson to West Ham is now off, despite a fee being close to an agreement with Chelsea, at around £13m plus add-ons.

There’s not been a reason given for a deal being off as it stands, but you’d imagine personal terms would have been the main issue.

Moving to West Ham should have been straightforward for Emerson, with him already living in London, so he won’t have to worry about adapting to a new life. However, a deal is now off, and it will be interesting to see what reasons are given in the near future.