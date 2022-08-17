Elon Musk clears up tweet about buying Manchester United

Elon Musk has insisted his initial tweet about buying Manchester United was part of a running joke about him taking over sports teams.

Musk is now believed to be the richest person in the world, with a net worth of $254billion as of August 2022, and had proposed to buy the social networking site Twitter earlier this year before pulling out of the deal.

The 51-year-old now says he was joking about buying Man Utd, which may be disappointing for some of the club’s fans, with so many of them unhappy with the state of the Glazers’ ownership.

See below for Musk’s first tweet about the Red Devils, and a later follow-up…

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

United surely need a change in ownership, but Musk is known for being a bit of an eccentric, and even some desperate MUFC supporters might have doubts about whether or not he’d be the right choice to take over from the Glazers.

Stretty News reported earlier this week that a New York-based investment fund could be considering buying the Premier League giants.