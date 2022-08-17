According to reports, Turkish club Besiktas are pushing to sign Dele Alli on loan or a permanent transfer.

Transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has reported in a tweet that the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder could soon leave England to get more game time.

Everton have reportedly left the player to decide what is best for his football career.

Besiktas are really pushing to sign Dele Alli. Both loan or permanent are being considered, Everton are leaving it for the player to decide. Dele wants game time as priority. ???? #EFC Meanwhile, Everton are working to complete Gana Gueye deal after long negotiations with PSG. pic.twitter.com/uwa6jBGypR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2022

Alli was once regarded as one of Europe’s more promising prospects when he joined Spurs from Milton Keynes Dons in 2015 and quickly cemented himself as a first-team regular under Mauricio Pochettino.

During his debut campaign with Tottenham, the England international scored 23 goals and won the PFA Young Player of the year while making his England debut.

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Man United’s dream midfield target, imminent Chelsea signing, and more

However, following the sacking of Pochettino, the England star failed to regain his starting stance under Jose Mourinho and subsequent managers Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte before his transfer to Everton last January.

The Englishman has only managed a total of 38 minutes in two league games for Frank Lampard’s Everton, with both games ending in defeat.

With the 26-year-old failing to regain his form, it looks like the star’s career in England is coming to an end.

Turkish giants Besiktas failed to retain their title as league champions, only achieving an abysmal sixth-place finish last season.

A move to Besiktas will surely give Alli the game time he’s looking for, and he could play week in and week out in the Turkish Super Lig.