Cristiano Ronaldo being pursued by former club who will do everything they can to sign him

Manchester United FC
Cristiano Ronaldo is attracting interest from former club Sporting Lisbon who will do everything in their power to bring him back. 

Ronaldo missed a large portion of Manchester United’s pre-season, and it’s widely known that he’s growing increasingly frustrated with life at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese striker is known for his excellence in the Champions League, and with United failing to qualify last season, the 37-year-old may be assessing his options.

Now, according to Foot Mercato, Sporting Lisbon are doing everything they can to bring Ronaldo back to the club.

Ronaldo started his career at Sporting Lisbon before joining Manchester United, impressing during a game between the two clubs, prompting Sir Alex Ferguson to bring him to Old Trafford.

The Portuguese international will hold a strong affection for Sporting after they gave him the opportunity to express himself as a youngster, ultimately leading to the illustrious career he has had in football.

Sporting will be able to offer Ronaldo Champions League football, and the romance of returning to his former club could tempt him to re-join Sporting, moving back to his home country to finish his career.

