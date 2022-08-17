Willian could be set to embark on third London adventure after holding talks with capital side

Former Chelsea and Arsenal star Willian could see one last move to the Premier League unfold with talks with Fulham set to get underway, according to reports.

Willian joined Chelsea back in 2013 from Anzhi Makhachkala after snubbing a move to local rivals Tottenham, which saw him earn legend status at Stamford Bridge.

Seven years unfolded for the Blues where he scored 63 goals in 339 appearances before a move to Arsenal unfolded a year later.

His spell at the Emirates was vastly underwhelming and it seemed to spell the end of a spell in the Premier League which saw him become one of the league’s best wingers for a short spell.

But he could be set to return to the top-flight after the Daily Mail linked him with a move to Fulham, with talks set to get underway before the transfer window closes.

The report states that the star recently left Corinthians after receiving ‘vile threats’ from the club’s supporters.

As a result, he could start training with Marco Silva’s side with a view to signing the contract should he impress on trial. The star previously told of how he wished to return to the English capital.

“My goal is to live abroad. In London, I have an English passport, so I can live and live there with my family, that’s my goal. (I will) without a doubt be (living) abroad,” Willian said.

“I don’t have a club yet. I will decide there. I’m going to travel with the family and there I’ll decide calmly, with a clear head, to see what will be the best option for me and my family as well.”