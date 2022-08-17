Manchester United officials were reportedly in Spain on Tuesday night tot meet with the entourage of Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

The Portugal international has long been tipped for a big career at the very highest level, though it’s taken him some time to fully find his feet in Diego Simeone’s side.

Still, Man Utd now seem to be interested in a possible transfer deal for Felix before the end of the summer after making an approach, as reported by Marca.

The Red Devils have a shortage of quality up front at the moment, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s future uncertain, while Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have been out of form for some time.

Felix would surely help a lot if he could come in, but it remains to be seen how tempted the 22-year-old would be to move to Old Trafford right now when the club is in such a poor state.

? EXCLUSIVE ? Casemiro is Manchester United's dream target in midfield as the Adrien Rabiot deal has been called off. Full story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 17, 2022

Erik ten Hag’s attempts to rebuild things haven’t gone that smoothly so far, so Felix might well feel he’d be better off staying where he is.

At the same time, though, there’s no way United can improve unless they can lure in talents like this.