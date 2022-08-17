Leeds have no intention of selling 22-year-od goalkeeper Illan Meslier amid interest from Manchester United.

With Dean Henderson recently joining Nottingham Forest, a move for a backup goalkeeper could be possible for Manchester United this summer.

Signing a young, up-and-coming goalkeeper to eventually replace David De Gea and provide him with some much-needed competition could be ideal, and Leeds goalkeeper Meslier has been recently linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Leeds have no intention of negotiating with Manchester United for the transfer of Meslier, and see the 22-year-old as an important part of their project for the future.

De Gea made two notable mistakes at the weekend during Manchester United’s defeat to Brentford, and a lack of competition pushing him could be leading to the Spaniard becoming complacent.

Meslier is an established goalkeeper who has plenty of time on his side, so could have been the perfect addition, but it appears Leeds are unlikely to allow the Frenchman to leave the club in the near future.

It will be interesting to see if United prioritise a goalkeeper in the coming weeks, but other positions could be seen as more important after two defeats in two games.