Phil Hay confirms interest in Leeds star attacker

Journalist Phil Hay has confirmed that there has been some level of interest in Leeds United attacker Rodrigo Moreno this summer.

The Spaniard hasn’t made the most convincing start to life at Elland Road since joining, with Hay admitting he’s struggled with the adaptation to a new playing style.

“We wrote about Rodrigo right back when he signed from Valencia and kind of reflected on the fact that Valencia were not a pressing side at all, it was not what they did, so it was a complete culture shock, a change of culture for him, coming to a team who did press so much and who continue to press so much under Marsch,” Hay said.

“I think Marsch has worked hard to get his arm around him, to make him feel wanted, to feel included. There is always interest in Rodrigo, but at no stage of the summer has transfer talk ever really got going about him.

“At no stage have Leeds seemed as if they were angling to find a club to take him or to cash in to whatever extent they can. I don’t think they’re ever going to get £27m back on Rodrigo, but he would still be worth a certain amount.”