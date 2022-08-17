Ligue 1 club interested in out-of-favour Arsenal star

According to reports, French club OGC Nice are interested in pursuing a loan deal for out-of-favour Arsenal man Nicolas Pepe.

Foot Mercato have reported that talks between the Ligue 1 side and the player’s agents have taken place, with the Ivory Coast international said to be open to the move.

Pepe signed for Arsenal in 2019 from LOSC Lille under Unai Emery, breaking the club-record transfer fee of £72million (Transfermarkt).

The forward still hasn’t made an appearance this season, with Bukayo Saka favoured over the Ivorian on the right-wing.

However, Pepe had made early appearances during the Gunner’s pre-season camp, although it soon became apparent that he was not Mikel Arteta’s first choice and has remained on the bench since.

Given the money spent on the Arsenal flop, it’s no surprise that a potential exit is on the cards.

Prior to joining Arsenal, the 27-year-old enjoyed two seasons with Lille, scoring 37 goals and assisting with 18 in 79 appearances.

Unfortunately, it seems the Premier League isn’t for Pepe, and a move away from England will be best for all parties.