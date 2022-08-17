Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is reportedly unhappy with his contract situation and could now leave the club this summer.

Keita’s deal is currently due to expire at the end of the current season, and the Liverpool midfielder could leave on a free transfer next summer if a new deal doesn’t get finalised.

The 27-year-old has played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s success in recent years, and there’s no doubt Jurgen Klopp would want to keep hold of the midfielder beyond his current contract.

However, according to Florian Plettenberg, Keita is now unhappy with his contract situation, and a departure from Liverpool is a possibility, regardless of the future of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Thiago.

Keita was in discussion with Liverpool over a new deal, but talks have stalled, and he could now seek a move away from Anfield this summer.

Liverpool are in need of a midfielder in the near future, due to the likes of Fabinho, James Milner, and Jordan Henderson reaching in and around their thirties, so losing Keita would be devastating due to his age profile, and the fact they already need midfield recruits.