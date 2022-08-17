Manchester United interested in Chelsea trio, with one frustrated star particularly keen on a transfer

Manchester United have an interest in three Chelsea players as we head towards the end of the transfer window.

The Red Devils have already been linked with Christian Pulisic by The Athletic today, and now it seems they also have some interest in his Blues team-mates Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi as well, according to the Evening Standard.

Man Utd urgently need to make changes in their attack after the lack of form from the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho in recent times, while Jesse Lingard left on a free transfer earlier in the summer.

Pulisic, Ziyech and Hudson-Odoi haven’t quite been at their best for Chelsea in recent times, but it’s easy to see why United might feel it’s worth gambling on them.

The Standard single out Pulisic as particularly open to a move away from Stamford Bridge at the moment due to becoming frustrated at his lack of playing time under Thomas Tuchel.

The USA international would surely get more minutes at United, and it could be a good opportunity for him to revive his career, which looked so promising during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

MUFC have also been linked with Joao Felix by Marca, as well as his Atletico Madrid team-mate Matheus Cunha in Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive CaughtOffside column earlier this week.

