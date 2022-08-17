Cristiano Ronaldo vows to address media “lies” about Man United future in upcoming interview

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has vowed to give an interview in the coming weeks to address the various lies that have been written about him and his future at Old Trafford over the course of this summer.

Replying to a fan comment on Instagram last night, Ronaldo insisted that only five out of a hundred press reports that is noted down have been accurate, insisting that the press spout “lies”.

The Portugal international has been the subject of much speculation this summer after missing much of Man Utd’s pre-season tour, and it could make sense that he’s eager to cement his legacy in the Champions League by leaving the Red Devils to play in a club currently competing in that prestigious competition.

See below for Sky’s report on Ronaldo’s message, which is unsurprisingly raising a few eyebrows this morning…

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit out at what he has called "lies" about his Manchester United future ? pic.twitter.com/UDDHcFm7N2 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 17, 2022

Ronaldo scored 24 goals for United last season and clearly still has what it takes to perform consistently at the highest level, even if he’ll be turning 38 this season.

MUFC fans will surely want him to stay, though they may also be frustrated at how long this saga has dragged on and distracted from getting off to the best possible start under new manager Erik ten Hag, who will surely feel he could’ve done without this story going on in the background.

Speaking to CaughtOffside yesterday, former United midfielder Luke Chadwick admitted he now felt it might be the right time for Ronaldo to move on.

“It seems like it’s starting to affect the dressing room, so it may be time to cut ties with him and let him go if that’s what he wants,” Chadwick said.

“Maybe that’ll relax a few more in the dressing room, but it’s a tough situation for the manager when the options available in that position aren’t fantastic at the moment.”