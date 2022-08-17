Manchester City star focused on staying with the Premier League champions

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva looks set to stay in Manchester despite links with La Liga giants Barcelona.

According to The Athletic, the versatile midfielder is ready to abandon the thought of moving to Xavi’s Barcelona and will commit to City for the coming season.

Given Barcelona’s financial difficulties and City’s stern stance on their £84m evaluation, questions have been raised about how the Catalans could find the funds for such a hefty fee.

It’s possible that Barca were hopeful of getting the deal for Frenkie de Jong, either to Manchester United or Chelsea, over the line to fund Silva’s move. However, with time running out and financial complications between de Jong and Barcelona, it seems increasingly doubtful that this will happen.

The Athletic state that this has been the second season in a row that Silva has requested that the City

hierarchy considers releasing him if Barcelona makes a suitable offer, presumably to be closer to his family in Portugal.

Good news for Pep Guardiola and City fans, as Silva is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in Europe.

During the 28-year-olds five seasons at the Etihad Stadium, Silva has made 253 appearances, scoring 48 goals and making 50 assists.