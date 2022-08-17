Manchester United and Everton offered the chance to sign Marseille star

Manchester United and Everton have been offered the chance to sign Marseille striker Arkadiusz Milik.

Milik initially signed for Marseille on an 18-month loan deal from Napoli, with an obligation to buy which was activated this summer.

The Polish striker has featured twice for Marseille already this season, but the 28-year-old could be on his way out before the transfer window closes.

That’s according to journalist Karim Bennani, who claims that Marseille have offered both Manchester United and Everton the chance to sign Milik this summer.

With Cristiano Ronaldo the only real option up front for Manchester United, it’ll be no surprise to see them targeting a striker in the coming weeks.

However, signing a younger, up-and-coming attacker might be Manchester United’s priority as they search for a long-term replacement for Ronaldo.

Everton are in a position where a striker is likely to be their number one priority this summer, with an injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin forcing Frank Lampard to play Anthony Gordon in an unfamiliar central role in attack.

Milik would provide some much-needed competition for Calvert-Lewin at Everton and an experienced option to deputise in his absence, after the England international has suffered regular injuries in the last few years.