Manchester United fans to stage another Glazers Out protest before Liverpool game

Manchester United fans will reportedly stage another protest against the Glazers before next Monday’s big game against Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The club’s owners have long been hugely unpopular with Man Utd supporters, with things really seeming to fall apart in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

The Glazer family first took over during Ferguson’s reign, but they’ve been unable or unwilling to put enough into rebuilding the club after the retirement of the legendary former manager.

Now United fans look set to try again to organise and show their anger at the way their club is being run, according to a report from 90min.

The Manchester United Supporters Trust have released a statement, saying: “As we’ve always said, a fish rots from the head. And the ultimate responsibility for the terrible state of our football club must lie with its owners, the Glazer family.