Manchester United fans to stage another Glazers Out protest before Liverpool game

Manchester United fans will reportedly stage another protest against the Glazers before next Monday’s big game against Liverpool at Old Trafford.
The club’s owners have long been hugely unpopular with Man Utd supporters, with things really seeming to fall apart in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.
The Glazer family first took over during Ferguson’s reign, but they’ve been unable or unwilling to put enough into rebuilding the club after the retirement of the legendary former manager.
Now United fans look set to try again to organise and show their anger at the way their club is being run, according to a report from 90min.
The Manchester United Supporters Trust have released a statement, saying: “As we’ve always said, a fish rots from the head. And the ultimate responsibility for the terrible state of our football club must lie with its owners, the Glazer family.
“It is now for them to explain to United fans just why we are in this state, and what they are going to do about it. We’ve had some difficult times in the last decade, but this really does feel like rock bottom.
? EXCLUSIVE ?
Casemiro is Manchester United's dream target in midfield as the Adrien Rabiot deal has been called off.
Full story ??
— CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 17, 2022
“MUST hold the owners of the Club primarily responsible for this new low in our decade of decline. Sir Alex [Ferguson] papered over the cracks, but since 2013 the consequences of our owners have been plain to see.”