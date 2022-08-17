Manchester United are back in the race to sign Ajax winger Antony with a “massive offer” to be submitted this week.

Antony worked with the current Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during his time at Ajax, so the Dutchman understands his capabilities and how he could improve his squad this summer.

The Brazilian winger has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in recent months, but a deal appeared to have fallen through.

However, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, Manchester United are now back in the race to sign Antony, with a “massive offer” to be submitted to Ajax this week.

Sheth confirmed that United tried to sign him earlier this summer, but a move failed to materialise.

Manchester United didn’t want to pay Ajax’s valuation, but after two disappointing results at the start of the season, Ten Hag may now be demanding they pay the asking price to improve his current squad.

It could be a busy few weeks for United before the transfer window closes, as they become desperate to bring in reinforcements whilst sitting bottom of the Premier League.