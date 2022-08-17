Manchester United board ready to move for Chelsea star

According to reports, Manchester United are ready to make a move for Hakim Ziyech as long as Chelsea doesn’t expect an astronomical fee.

According to French journalist Nabil Djellit, the 29-year-old Morroco international is one of Erik ten Hag’s priority signings this summer. The United board are now ready to move forward for the Chelsea star.

It was reported earlier in the window that AC Milan had been in direct contact with Chelsea to negotiate a deal for Ziyech and that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was happy to let him go.

However, the negotiations appear to have gone stale, with nothing materialising from it.

Ajax training Ziyech and Ten Hag

Ziyech joined Chelsea from Ajax in 2020, meaning he is no stranger to the newly appointed Red Devil boss, who coached him in 100 appearances while at the Amsterdam club.

Unfortunately, Ziyech has failed to establish himself as a first-team regular following his move to Stamford Bridge two seasons ago, only starting 14 times for the Blues last season.

However, during his four seasons with Ajax under ten Hag, Ziyech made 100 appearances, scoring 35 goals and assisting with 53.

Can the Dutch manager bring Ziyech back to form at Old Trafford?

 

