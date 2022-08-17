Manchester United considering surprise loan signing of Chelsea star who’d favour Old Trafford move

Manchester United are reportedly considering a surprise loan move for Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic.

The USA international is frustrated with his current role at Stamford Bridge, and Chelsea are supposedly aware that he would favour the possibility of a move to Old Trafford, according to the Athletic.

Man Utd could certainly do with making changes to their attack after a disappointing recent run of form from the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho.

Although it hasn’t quite happened for Pulisic at Chelsea, he previously looked a top young talent in his time at Borussia Dortmund, and he might well revive his career at United.

Erik ten Hag perhaps looks a better fit to Pulisic’s playing style, though Fabrizio Romano has also revealed interest from Newcastle in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

It sounds like Pulisic would rather join the Red Devils, however, so it will be interesting to see how this develops.

? EXCLUSIVE ? Casemiro is Manchester United's dream target in midfield as the Adrien Rabiot deal has been called off. Full story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 17, 2022

Chelsea might not be keen on this move as it would strengthen a top four rival, whereas Newcastle are probably less of a threat at the moment.

MUFC have been linked with a similar style of player in Joao Felix by Marca, while Romano has also written for CaughtOffside’s Substack about their interest in his Atletico Madrid team-mate Matheus Cunha.