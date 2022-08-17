“It’s a really strange club at the moment” – Former Man Utd ace responds to recent striker transfer links

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has admitted he’s found this a strange summer transfer window for his old club.

When asked about the recent links with Marko Arnautovic, a deal which then quickly fell apart, Chadwick admitted he found the whole thing pretty bizarre.

Chadwick does not believe Arnautovic is a bad player as such, but he was surprised to see him linked with Man Utd.

Despite the appointment of new manager Erik ten Hag, it seems clear the club has deep problems, according to Chadwick.

“I’m not saying he’s a bad player, but it did seem like a strange move. Reading the reports, it seemed like it was leaked from the club to see the reaction from the fanbase, and it just seems like a strange, strange situation,” the ex-Red Devil told CaughtOffside.

“It seems like they’re desperate to sign a striker, probably to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, but that whole situation was incredibly strange. Sadly that seems to have become the norm at the club, with press leaks from high up at the club or the players.

“It’s as bad as it’s ever been. It looked a real positive that the club got a hold of the new manager, but otherwise not a lot has changed at the club. It’s not really Ten Hag’s fault – it’s a really strange club at the moment.”

Chadwick was more positive about links with Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as he feels the former Arsenal striker guarantees goals and could be the kind of character needed in Ten Hag’s squad.

United have signed ageing strikers in the past, with Chadwick pointing to the success of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrik Larsson.

“Aubameyang’s obviously got an incredible record. He’s obviously the wrong side of 30 and coming towards the end of his career, but United have done that before to good effect,” Chadwick said.

“Obviously there’s Ronaldo, there was Ibrahimovic, Henrik Larsson, players like that. You feel like United need someone like that – a bit of maverick figure who will score goals and add a bit of imagination.

? EXCLUSIVE ? Casemiro is Manchester United's dream target in midfield as the Adrien Rabiot deal has been called off. Full story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 17, 2022

“Aubameyang would offer goals and I think even with United in the state they’re in at the moment, a big character like Aubameyang could relish being the springboard to help get the club back to its best.

“Whoever comes in needs to hit the ground running, and Aubameyang is certainly one of the bigger names and more proven strikers being linked with the club. I don’t think United fans would be against the deal, he’s shown throughout his career that he guarantees a high quantity of goals.”