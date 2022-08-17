Manchester United have decided to pursue alternatives to Adrien Rabiot in midfield this summer as the Juventus player’s contract demands were too high.

Real Madrid star Casemiro is a dream target for Man Utd in the middle of the park, while Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is also another name being discussed internally at Old Trafford, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The Red Devils urgently need to bring in upgrades on Scott McTominay and Fred, and it’s easy to see why an established winner like Casemiro could be seen as ideal for that role in front of the back four.

The Brazil international has long been one of the finest defensive midfielders in the game, and it’s not too surprising that Romano believes Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wouldn’t be overly eager to let him go.

Caicedo, meanwhile, looks an impressive young player who’s started the season well for Brighton, so could be a smart investment for the future for United.

Romano also explained why the Rabiot deal is now off, with the Frenchman’s wage demands too high for MUFC.

“Adrien Rabiot could be set to stay with Juventus after all. He is currently not negotiating with other clubs – he was only in talks with Manchester United but now it is called off because his salary claims were excessive: over €7m net per season plus a huge signing bonus,” Romano said.

“Manchester United have refused and will now look for more midfielders. There are ongoing internal evaluations, but for sure a new midfielder is coming.

“Real Madrid’s Casemiro is a dream target but not easy because Carlo Ancelotti would like to keep him, while Brighton’s Moises Caicedo has been discussed internally as an option.”

