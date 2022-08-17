Manchester United make approach for more realistic alternative to Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United are reportedly targeting a transfer deal for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro as a more realistic alternative to Barcelona ace Frenkie de Jong.

The Red Devils urgently need to bring in an upgrade on flops like Scott McTominay and Fred, while the club are also weaker in terms of depth in that department than they were last season, following the departures of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic, who left on free transfers this summer.

Man Utd are now said to have made an approach for Casemiro, according to the Manchester Evening News, though some uncertainty remains around the deal.

The Brazil international has been a key player for Real Madrid, and Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column today that Carlo Ancelotti wanted to keep him, even if he is a “dream” target for United.

It may be, however, that Casemiro is using United’s interest to get a new contract at the Bernabeu, though there is also the sense that he’s a more realistic target than De Jong of Barca.

At this point, MUFC fans surely won’t be too picky about who comes in, but a midfielder is surely a matter of urgency before the end of the transfer window.