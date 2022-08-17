Manchester United’s pursuit of Ajax star Antony appears to be grinding to a halt after reports claimed that the Brazilian would now think twice about a move to the club – something which has proved Gary Neville’s verdict on their transfer window to be true.

The Red Devils were said to be interested in Antony at the start of the window following Erik ten Hag’s move from Ajax to Old Trafford.

The club have already signed Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia from the Eredivisie, and Ten Hag had been expected to return to the Dutch top-flight for a third time to raid his old club.

But according to De Telegraaf, the former Sao Paulo star has had cold feet on a potential move and could be set to think twice about a potential move to the Red Devils after they lost to Brighton and Brentford, with the latter being a comprehensive 4-0 drubbing at the hands of the Bees.

And that has rung Neville’s predictions about the club true with the former United star claiming that whilst fees are there, there is no interest in players wanting to link up with Ten Hag thanks to both on and off-the-field issues.

“That’s the problem now. United in the past have always answered the fans’ anger through money and spending in the transfer market,” Neville told Sky Sports (as relayed by the Daily Mirror).

“The problem is that no, no one wants to take their money. That’s a massive issue. They can’t spend the money. If you’re a player watching that performance in the first half what are you thinking about coming to this club?”

MORE: “Unacceptable” – Erik ten Hag blasts Cristiano Ronaldo for recent decision

United face the tough task of hosting Liverpool on Monday evening in what could be their third loss from three games in the Premier League.