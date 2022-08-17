Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could drop captain Harry Maguire from his starting lineup against Liverpool on Monday night after the defender failed to impress in the losses against Brighton and Brentford that opened United’s season to leave them bottom of the Premier League.

Maguire has played every minute of their losses so far, with the Red Devils shipping six goals to two teams that are typically billed as mid-table outfits.

Lisandro Martinez’s start to life at Old Trafford has been mocked whilst other players have failed to impress under the Dutchman as they aim to pick up their first points of the season at home to Liverpool next week.

Yet in a bid to invigorate his squad with changes, ten Hag could introduce Raphael Varane into the squad – albeit at the expense of his skipper.

Manchester Evening News report that Ten Hag has been mulling over decisions since the mauling in west London, and Maguire could face the axe ahead of the visit of Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Their sources say that some of United’s players think Ten Hag’s tactical demeanour does not suit certain players and a more pragmatic approach should be trialled against their bitter rivals in the hope of a result.

Liverpool beat United 5-0 at Old Trafford last season, before battering them 4-0 in the return leg just six months later.