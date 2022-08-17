Man United players want Ten Hag to change his tactics against Liverpool, big name could be dropped

Manchester United players reportedly want manager Erik ten Hag to alter his tactics to a more pragmatic approach for next week’s big game against Liverpool.

The Red Devils have made an awful start to the season under Ten Hag, with defeats to Brighton and Brentford in their opening two matches of the Premier League.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United players feel the Dutch tactician’s approach isn’t suited to their strengths at the moment, and they hope he will try something different against Liverpool.

The report also claims that Ten Hag is giving serious consideration to dropping Harry Maguire for the visit of Jurgen Klopp’s side, which would be some statement.

Could Harry Maguire lose his place at Manchester United?
The England international hasn’t been at his best for United for a while now, but has so far been kept on as club captain under Ten Hag.

Perhaps his time is now up, however, with Ten Hag also having the likes of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof as decent options in defence.

