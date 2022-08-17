Manchester United are in a state of absolute arrears at the moment – that much is clear to even the most loyal of Red Devils fans in the country.

The Old Trafford outfit are bottom of the league after two extremely shambolic performances against Brighton and Brentford, in which they shipped six goals with just one goal to their name – a comical own goal by Brighton’s Alexis McAllister.

With dwindling firepower up front and their failure to sign Frenkie de Jong over the summer in one of the window’s most draining transfer sagas, fans have aired their anger towards the Glazer family who have spent desparingly large amounts of money over the past few seasons on recruits that have simply failed to improve the club.

However, reports earlier this week have suggested that a consortium is set to bid on the club in order to wake them from their current nightmare, although it remains to be seen how easily a deal could be brokered over the coming weeks.

Yet Jon Smith, one of football’s first-ever agents and an integral figure in the formation of the Premier League, believes the deal could well be worth into the £4bn bracket should it go through – a figure that would smash Chelsea’s supposed £3bn takeover under Todd Boehly in the summer and blow it out the water.

“I am hearing much more solid discussion in the United States about potential interest in purchases,” Smith said in an exclusive interview.

“Chelsea sold for circa £3bn but Manchester United’s global reach is so phenomenal that it may even begin with a number four, or even possibly a five!”

One thing is clear – no matter who pumps money into United’s coffers, recruitment will have to undergo a huge upgrade in operations if United are to challenge for the league title once more.