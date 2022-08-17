Manchester United plotting a move for Bundesliga goalkeeper

Reports today suggest that Manchester United are considering making a move for Borussia Monchengladbach shot-stopper Yann Sommer.

United are reportedly considering several options for a backup keeper, and Sommer has emerged as one of those targets.

According to Andreas Boni via German outlet Blick, internal discussions have already taken place for the veteran keeper, whose contract with the Bundesliga club expires next summer.

Transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has also backed up Boni’s claims in a tweet.

Manchester United are interested in Yan Sommer as backup goalkeeper, one of 3 options in the list – as called by @AndreasBoeni. ? #MUFC Sommer has new contract bid [deal until 2025] from Borussia ‘Gladbach with chances to stay. There’s also interest from other PL clubs. pic.twitter.com/I4CbexNf34 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2022

The club had initially planned on bringing in a low-cost replacement for number 2 keeper, Dean Henderson, who left Old Trafford on a season-long loan to Nottingham Forest.

However, after a sloppy start to the season by David de Gea, Erik ten Hag will be keen to add competition for the veteran keeper, and The Athletic reported that the United recruitment staff have increased the budget for a new keeper from £1m to around £7m.

Switzerland international Sommer has been the man between the sticks at Stadion im Borussia-Park since 2014, making over 300 appearances and keeping 86 clean sheets.

However, with the World Cup just around the corner, it’s probably not in the 33-year-olds best interest to move to a club as a backup, especially one in so much turmoil as United.