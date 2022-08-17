Manchester United have seen a €130m bid rejected for Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix.

It’s no secret that Manchester United are in need of a striker this summer, regardless of the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old is reaching the latter stages of his career, and will eventually need replacing, with his contract due to expire next summer.

Bringing in a younger striker to rival him for his position, learning and developing from him could be a smart move, and they’ve reportedly stepped up their interest in Atletico Madrid striker Felix.

According to AS, Manchester United submitted a €130m bid for Felix, which was swiftly rejected. Atletico reportedly want €350m for the Portuguese striker, which would trigger the release clause in his contract.

Atletico reportedly see Felix as their most important player, so it’ll take a substantial offer for Manchester United to secure his signature.

Felix would be the ideal solution to Manchester United’s problems, due to his age profile, the ability he has already, and the fact he can develop from Ronaldo, an international teammate of his.

However, they may have to turn their attention to other targets, but it’s promising news for United fans to see younger, up-and-coming talents being pursued.