Erik ten Hag confident of persuading Manchester United transfer target to join

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly confident that he could lure Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest to Old Trafford before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils could do with bringing in an upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who has not really lived up to expectations in his time in Manchester, while Diogo Dalot has also been inconsistent, with his most convincing form coming during a loan spell at AC Milan.

Dest looks like he could be a good option for Man Utd, and Sport suggest a deal may now be more likely, with the USA international aware that he might need to leave the Nou Camp in order to get more first-team football.

United haven’t had the best summer so far, but it seems they could make a late rush for some big-name signings.

Dest is one promising talent supposedly on their radar, while they’ve also been linked with Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix by Marca.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside today, Fabrizio Romano also says that Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro is one name that would be deemed as a dream signing for the club.

MUFC fans will hope their club can finally get their act together and deliver the new players they so clearly need after a disastrous start to the season.