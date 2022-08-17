Manchester United transfer target could be available on loan this summer

Manchester United transfer target Manuel Akanji could be available for loan this summer with Borussia Dortmund struggling to sell the defender.

Defensive reinforcements appeared to be high on Manchester United’s priority list this summer. Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia were both brought to Old Trafford, with plenty of other targets being pursued.

One man they showed an interest in was Dortmund defender Akanji, according to BILD, but a move may have stalled after securing Martinez.

However, a fresh report from BILD has claimed Dortmund could allow Akanji to leave on loan this summer after failing to secure a permanent transfer.

Manuel Akanji to Manchester United?
Many Manchester United fans have called for Martinez to be brought into midfield to solve their current issues in the middle of the park, freeing up a space for another defender.

Spending a significant fee on Akanji may have deterred Manchester United, but if they’re able to bring in cover on loan, it could be some smart business.

A priority for Manchester United has to be in other areas of the pitch, but if a deal crops up that’s of interest, it makes sense to secure Akanji as well as pursue other options.

