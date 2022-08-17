Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names the midfielder he would sign for Manchester United

Manchester United are discussing alternatives to Adrien Rabiot in midfield, with Casemiro and Moises Caicedo among the names on their radar, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Still, the transfer news specialist also has his own preference, saying that he would sign Leicester City star Youri Tielemans for that role if he were in charge of signings at Old Trafford.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano said: “If I were in charge of transfers at Man Utd, I would immediately try to sign Youri Tielemans!

“He’s in the final year of his contract and I’ve said all summer that I think he could be a great option for top clubs.”

Youri Tielemans in action for Leicester City

Man Utd fans would surely also welcome the arrival of Tielemans, who has shone for Leicester in his time in the Premier League, and who could be available for very decent money this summer due to being in the final year of his contract at the King Power Stadium.

A superb all-rounder in midfield, Tielemans looks like he’d improve this United midfield, which has looked a weak link in the squad for some time, even before the likes of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic both left on free transfers this summer.

Romano has also recently written about Tielemans being a target for Arsenal, though he praised the Belgium international for his professional behaviour during this summer’s saga.

“As for Tielemans and how this is all affecting him – my understanding is that he is a great guy, an excellent professional, and someone who is only focused on the present,” Romano said earlier this week.

“Of course he would like a top club; Arsenal have been in contact with his agents for months but have never submitted an official proposal yet. Tielemans remains a name on the Gunners’ list but surprises cannot be ruled out.”

