Manchester United reportedly hold an interest in Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

The Spain international could be open to leaving his current club, while his employers are also said to be ready to consider letting him go this summer.

That’s according to journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon in the tweet below, with the reporter also linking the Red Devils strongly with Asensio’s Real team-mate Casemiro…

Asensio looked like a player with a big future when he first burst onto the scene as a youngster at Madrid, but his career has stalled in recent times after some injury troubles.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd could revive the 26-year-old’s career, but if they could then he’d surely go down as a fine signing.

Erik ten Hag undoubtedly needs more options in attack after some disappointing form from the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho in recent times, with Asensio perhaps ideal to come in and give them something a bit different.

A skilful and creative player, Asensio also has a rocket of a left foot that could give MUFC the occasional moment of magic capable of deciding games.

