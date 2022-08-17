Manchester United may have to pay €100m for attacker transfer

Manchester United may face paying as much as €100million for the transfer of Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha.

According to the Spanish language version of Goal, Atletico don’t want to sell Cunha this summer, with the Brazilian having a buy-out clause worth €100m.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed Man Utd’s interest in Cunha, and there’s no doubt they need to make changes in attack after the dip in form of players like Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho.

Still, it seems Cunha may be out of reach, as it’s hard to imagine the Red Devils paying quite that much for the player right now.

For one thing, it seems like United clearly have plenty of other options being considered in that area of the pitch.

Marca have suggested that Cunha’s club team-mate Joao Felix is also an option for United, while the Evening Standard state that they have an interest in Chelsea trio Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

It is not yet clear quite how much MUFC could spend this summer, with the club failing to get much meaningful business done so far.