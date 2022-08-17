Manchester United and Newcastle United have both been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Mauro Icardi this summer.

The Argentina international has not played regularly for PSG and it makes sense that his future will probably lie elsewhere, with Fabrizio Romano giving CaughtOffside an exclusive update via his column on Substack.

Romano recently told us that Icardi was offered to Arsenal earlier in the summer, and he now says PSG are continuing to work on finding a solution for the player.

That involves Icardi being offered to both Man Utd and Newcastle, while he also says Galatasaray have been in touch about a possible deal for the 29-year-old.

“I’ve written about Mauro Icardi being offered to Manchester United, and also Arsenal earlier in the summer, though they preferred to sign Gabriel Jesus. I can now reveal that the Argentine also been offered to Newcastle,” Romano said.

“Icardi’s situation is really difficult. PSG want to find a solution soon, but the player does not intend to accept unwanted destinations.

“He has been offered to Man Utd and Newcastle who have not made any kind of proposal for Icardi so far. There are also Galatasaray emissaries who contacted Icardi’s camp this week.”

Icardi has not been at his best for a while now, but previously had a very prolific scoring record during his time at Inter Milan, so one imagines he could be a tempting backup option for the likes of United and Newcastle.

? EXCLUSIVE ? Casemiro is Manchester United's dream target in midfield as the Adrien Rabiot deal has been called off. Full story ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 17, 2022

It will be interesting to see where Icardi ends up, but he surely can’t stay at the Parc des Princes for much longer and waste his career sitting on PSG’s bench.

Newcastle would do well to bring in a more proven goal-scorer, so could perhaps pounce on this opportunity, while MUFC surely need to think about an upgrade on the ageing and out-of-form Cristiano Ronaldo, while Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial haven’t been at their best for a while now either.