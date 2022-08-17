Video: Merson explains why Ronaldo transfer “ticks the box” for Chelsea despite Man Utd struggles

Paul Merson has explained why he believes Cristiano Ronaldo could be the ideal signing to solve Chelsea’s problems in attack.

The pundit acknowledges that Ronaldo is struggling at Manchester United, but he thinks this proven goal-scorer would fare a lot better in Thomas Tuchel’s side, where he wouldn’t have to do as much running, and where he could benefit from the delivery of some of the finest wing-backs in Europe in the form of Reece James and Marc Cucurella.

See below for a video of Merson’s take on the Ronaldo situation, advising Chelsea to bring in the 37-year-old to be their main centre-forward…

Merson also gave a no-nonsense answer about United possibly letting Ronaldo join a rival, insisting that the Red Devils can’t currently think of the Blues as rivals due to their slip down the table.

