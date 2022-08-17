Manchester United could be sold in a record-breaking deal within the next two years.

Manchester United fans have been vocal in their protests over the current board at Old Trafford, after multiple years of disappointment recently.

United fans have been spoilt for success since the Premier League began, especially under Sir Alex Ferguson, but positive moments have been hard to come by since the Scotsman left the club.

Now, according to The Independent, multiple consortiums are circling Manchester United with a view to a formal bid to buy the club, with the belief that The Glazers would sell for around $6bn.

A series of sources confirmed to the Independent that the biggest takeover in sports history could be a possibility within the next one to two years.

Due to the size of Manchester United, any due diligence taking place from potential buyers is bound to happen over an extended period of time, so fans at Old Trafford shouldn’t be expecting a deal to happen in the next few months.

There’s no doubt this news would be exciting for Manchester United fans, as their fans continue to protest for new ownership to this day.